How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing

There is growing concern that jurors becoming infected could lead to a mistrial

The judge presiding over the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a long-time associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has warned that the rapid spread of Omicron in New York could jeopardize the proceedings.

The prosecution, supported by the testimonies of more than 20 witnesses, alleges Maxwell lured underage girls into Epstein’s web of sexual abuse. With little headway made in the proceedings due to the public holidays, the presiding judge has now asked the jury to sit without a recess until it reaches a verdict, for fear the Omicron strain of Covid-19 could derail the trial.