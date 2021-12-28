Hostages held at bank in Montenegro by man claiming to have explosives

The attacker is accusing the financial organization of “stealing money” from workers

The drama is unfolding in the coastal city of Bar in the south of the country. Police have evacuated residents of nearby houses and cordoned off the area around the bank, where the man took hostages earlier on Tuesday.

The perpetrator, identified by the media in Montenegro as local resident named Edin B., also claimed to have planted explosive devices.

He placed a large note, written in English, on the window of the bank branch, which read: “Give back the money that you stole from employees of Primorska,” apparently in reference to a local company.

The hostage-taker said in a 25-minute video, in which he showed off his purported IED, that he will maintain the hostage standoff until the supposed debt is paid off with interest. He also displayed what appeared to be an entire arsenal, including a firearm, Molotov cocktails, tear gas canisters, a gas mask and armor, and has declared his resolve to risk his life for his cause.