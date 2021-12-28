Syrian air defences respond to ‘Israeli aggression’ targeting port city - state media

Damascus says it is repelling an alleged Israeli attack targeting the area near a major port on the Mediterranean sea

Syrian air defences were activated after an area “in the vicinity” of the country's principal port city of Latakia came under a missile attack, Syria’s state media reported, blaming Israel for launching the strike.

Footage posted online shows a series of blasts rocking what appears to be the port.

Photos purportedly taken in the aftermath of the strike show a major blaze raging at the port. “A number of containers” were burned down as the result of the attack, SANA reported.

