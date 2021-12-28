 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syrian air defences respond to ‘Israeli aggression’ targeting port city - state media
28 Dec, 2021 01:56
Damascus says it is repelling an alleged Israeli attack targeting the area near a major port on the Mediterranean sea
Syrian air defences were activated after an area “in the vicinity” of the country's principal port city of Latakia came under a missile attack, Syria’s state media reported, blaming Israel for launching the strike.

Footage posted online shows a series of blasts rocking what appears to be the port. 

Photos purportedly taken in the aftermath of the strike show a major blaze raging at the port. “A number of containers” were burned down as the result of the attack, SANA reported.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

