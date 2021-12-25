 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2021 16:41
HomeWorld News

Taliban bans playing music in cars

The streets of Afghanistan are going to become much quieter. The Taliban has banned the playing of music in cars, in yet another prohibition introduced by the group since it took power in the country in August.
Taliban bans playing music in cars
FILE PHOTO: Men look at the sound system in the boot of a car. © AFP / Sia Kambou

Afghan drivers were given written recommendations not to play music in their cars and only take women as passengers if they’re wearing a hijab.

The Taliban’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, which is in charge of implementing Islamic law in the country, confirmed the new restrictions to a local Kabul news outlet on Saturday.

The broadcaster also posted a photo of the notice given to drivers on Twitter.

Taliban bans foreign currencies in Afghanistan amid financial catastrophe
Read more
Taliban bans foreign currencies in Afghanistan amid financial catastrophe

The Taliban has introduced numerous curbs on daily life since it swept through the country in a matter of weeks and took Kabul five months ago, capitalizing on the withdrawal of US forces after their two-decade presence in Afghanistan.

In late November, the group announced that women shouldn’t star in TV dramas anymore, while also requiring female journalists and presenters to wear headscarves while on screen.

One move that stands out is a decree earlier this month that outlawed forced marriage in Afghanistan, saying that women shouldn’t be viewed as ‘property’ and can’t be taken as a wife without the woman’s consent.

However, the international community still has concerns about how women’s rights for work and education are going to be maintained under the Taliban.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies