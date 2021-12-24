 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Dec, 2021 14:45
HomeWorld News

More US Marines kicked out for refusing vaccine

The US Marine Corps has discharged an additional 66 marines in the past week for refusing to comply with the military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate, taking the total number to 169.
More US Marines kicked out for refusing vaccine
(FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Marco Bello

In a statement seen by the Associated Press, the US Marine Corps reiterated the need for troops to be vaccinated against Covid-19. “The speed with which the disease transmits among individuals has increased risk to our Marines and the Marine Corps’ mission,” the statement said. 

The special forces group stated that the percentage of troops at least partially vaccinated remained at 95%, the same as the previous week, as it announced that a further 66 marines had been discharged.

The 66 discharges means that a total of 169 marines have now been kicked out of the service for refusing to adhere to the vaccine mandate.

The Marine Corps has discharged more troops than any other US military service after the Pentagon mandated that all service members, including National Guards and Reserves, be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, the Marine Corps had rejected 96% of requests for vaccine exemption, including those on religious grounds.The Army, Navy and Air Force all have vaccination rates of around 98%, making the Marine Corps the least-inoculated service group.

The US has seen infections skyrocket following the emergence of the far more contagious Omicron variant. President Joe Biden has warned of a winter of “severe illness and death” for the unvaccinated.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies