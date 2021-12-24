 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Dec, 2021 13:54
HomeWorld News

BoJo can ‘get away with things’ that ‘mere mortals’ can’t, ex-PM says

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a unique capacity to “get away with things that mere mortals can’t seem to,” Johnson’s predecessor David Cameron said.
BoJo can ‘get away with things’ that ‘mere mortals’ can’t, ex-PM says
© REUTERS / Stefan Rousseau/Pool

In a film by Sky News’ editor-at-large Adam Boulton, ‘Feral Beasts. Prime ministers and the media’, Cameron was reminded that while he was prime minister, he tried to hire his own official photographer, but the request was denied. Asked by Boulton what he thinks of Johnson hiring a team of photographers, Cameron said: “Well, Boris has always been able to get away with things that mere mortals can’t seem to.” 

He went on to blame Johnson for trying “to bypass the media,” saying that it is important to speak to the journalists directly, whether in interviews or during media events.

Civil servant tasked with investigating No. 10 parties 'held own party' READ MORE: Civil servant tasked with investigating No. 10 parties 'held own party'

And I always did. Yes, the press conferences were rather infrequent, but I never held back from going on the Today program and coming on your show. I mean, we were always available and keen to engage and to answer questions,” Cameron claimed.

However, Cameron, as well as his predecessor Gordon Brown and then later Boris Johnson, have been criticized for their attempts to avoid scrutiny by the press – something that Boulton explores in his film. The film describes the events preceding the campaign in Iraq as a turning point in a relationship between the UK government and the press, with many journalists feeling betrayed and manipulated by Tony Blair and his cabinet.

The last few months saw Johnson, a former journalist himself, actively scrutinized by the press not only for Brexit and anti-Covid policies, but also for several other matters, including an impressive bill for the luxury redecoration of his apartment, initially covered by a Tory donor, and last year’s Downing Street Christmas party that allegedly took place during lockdown.

 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies