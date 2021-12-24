 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Dec, 2021 07:28
Elon Musk says he could be ‘partly Chinese’

A Chinese man has been making waves online due to his remarkable likeness to Elon Musk, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO being swiftly notified about the doppelganger by internet users.
Tesla ICEO Elon Musk and Grace Tao, the comany's vice president for external relations, speak at the delivery ceremony for the China-made Tesla Model 3 cars in Shanghai. © Reuters / Aly Song

A video of an unidentified man standing next to a luxury car – though not a Tesla – first appeared on Chinese social media, but almost instantly spread elsewhere on the web.

Users kept sharing the clip and screenshots from it, calling its star the Chinese Elon Musk or “Yi Long Musk.”

Earlier this week, the world’s richest man announced on Twitter that he was going to pay a record $11 billion in taxes in 2021, and the photo of his Chinese “twin” was posted by somebody in the comments.

It didn’t go unnoticed by Musk, who responded to the picture by saying: “Maybe I’m partly Chinese.”

The 50-year-old entrepreneur was actually born in Pretoria, South Africa to a South African father and a Canadian mother. He currently holds US, Canadian, and South African citizenship.

Musk has been saying some nice things about China in recent months, including calling the country “a global leader in digitalization” and praising the local automobile industry. “Tesla will continue to expand our investment and R&D efforts in China,” he promised in late September.

