Elon Musk says he could be ‘partly Chinese’

A Chinese man has been making waves online due to his remarkable likeness to Elon Musk, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO being swiftly notified about the doppelganger by internet users.

A video of an unidentified man standing next to a luxury car – though not a Tesla – first appeared on Chinese social media, but almost instantly spread elsewhere on the web.

Users kept sharing the clip and screenshots from it, calling its star the Chinese Elon Musk or “Yi Long Musk.”

Earlier this week, the world’s richest man announced on Twitter that he was going to pay a record $11 billion in taxes in 2021, and the photo of his Chinese “twin” was posted by somebody in the comments.

It didn’t go unnoticed by Musk, who responded to the picture by saying: “Maybe I’m partly Chinese.”

Maybe I’m partly Chinese! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

The 50-year-old entrepreneur was actually born in Pretoria, South Africa to a South African father and a Canadian mother. He currently holds US, Canadian, and South African citizenship.

READ MORE: Musk explains why his wealth is no ‘deep mystery’

Musk has been saying some nice things about China in recent months, including calling the country “a global leader in digitalization” and praising the local automobile industry. “Tesla will continue to expand our investment and R&D efforts in China,” he promised in late September.