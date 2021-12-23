 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Dec, 2021 19:35
HomeWorld News

Jury reaches verdict in police shooting of Daunte Wright

A Minnesota jury has found former police officer Kimberly Potter guilty of manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright. Potter shot Wright, a black motorist, with her gun instead of a taser, during a traffic stop in April.
Jury reaches verdict in police shooting of Daunte Wright
File photo: A Black Lives Matter protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, April 16, 2021. ©  REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

After several days of deliberations, the jury came back with a decision on Thursday, finding Potter guilty on both counts.

Potter, 49, was arrested in April and charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. She resigned from the Brooklyn Center police department in the wake of the shooting, as did Chief Tim Gannon.

Black Lives Matter-backing mayor of Washington, DC now wants to FUND the police, citing spike in murders READ MORE: Black Lives Matter-backing mayor of Washington, DC now wants to FUND the police, citing spike in murders

Video from the traffic stop that was made public after the incident showed the 20-year-old Wright driving off and Potter yelling “taser, taser, taser,” but pulling out her service weapon and shooting instead. 

Prosecutors argued the 26-year veteran acted recklessly and with “culpable negligence,” while the defense said Potter was justified in using force as Wright resisted arrest and attempted to flee. The ex-cop maintained she had drawn the wrong weapon by mistake and did not intend to kill Wright. 

Brooklyn Center is a suburban community north of Minneapolis. The April 11 shooting occurred during the trial of former Minneapolis PD officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, the incident which set off the months-long riots across the US. Wright’s death triggered several nights of Black Lives Matter protests and accusations of police being racist.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Putin wraps up 2021
Putin wraps up 2021 EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies