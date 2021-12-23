Meghan Markle might have ‘information’ for Prince Andrew rape lawsuit

The Duchess of Sussex is on the list of candidates to depose in the case against Prince Andrew, in which he allegedly sexually abused a 17-year old. Meghan Markle “may very well have important knowledge,” an attorney believes.

Markle, wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, could be chosen by prosecutors to testify in the case against the Duke of York, attorney David Boies said on Wednesday. He is representing Virginia Roberts Giuffre in her civil action against Prince Andrew, claiming the royal sexually abused her when she was a minor.

The accusing side is seeking people “who knew Prince Andrew and were sort of members of his inner circle at various times,” and who might have knowledge relative to the matter, Boies said.

“Meghan Markle, because of her position in the family, is one of those people,” Boies revealed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who now lives in the US with her royal husband, Prince Andrew’s nephew, “is a logical person to consider” to depose, the attorney explained. Her being an American citizen and thus being under jurisdiction to do so is one of the reasons for possibly choosing her, he said.

Markle is also “somebody we can count on to tell the truth,” Boies told the Daily Beast, though he said no definite decision has been made yet.

“I think because of her character and her interest in combating this kind of abusive behavior she would be a credible witness,” the attorney told Fox News Digital, saying he believed she would be a “candid witness.”

Prince Andrew’s alleged victim claims she was forced to have sex with the royal at least three times between 1999 and 2002, including an occasion when she was 17 years old. Having filed a suit in Manhattan federal court, Giuffre says she was sexually abused under the assistance of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, the latter now facing a sex trafficking trial.

The British royal has filed a motion to dismiss Giuffre’s lawsuit, arguing it lacks definitive allegations.