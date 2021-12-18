India test-fires nuclear-capable ballistic missile (VIDEO)

India has tested its next-generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile on Saturday. The ground-based weapon is designed to strike enemy fleets in the Indo-Pacific, the country’s media said.

The ‘Agni-P’ missile, also called ‘Agni Prime’, was launched from a small island off the coast of the state of Odisha in eastern India.

The launch was a success, completing “all mission objectives with high level of accuracy,” India’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The missile, which can strike targets at a range between 1,000km (621 miles) and 2,000km (1,242 miles), was first test-fired in June. According to media reports, the missile can be used against enemy fleets in the Indo-Pacific and carry a lower-yield nuclear warhead.

It was also said that Agni-P can be launched from rail and road vehicles.