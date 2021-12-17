 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Miss World canceled hours before final ceremony

17 Dec, 2021 18:17
Get short URL
Miss World canceled hours before final ceremony
Toni Ann Singh of Jamaica celebrates winning the Miss World final in London, December 14, 2019. © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
The 70th final of the Miss World competition was canceled mere hours before it was due to start in Puerto Rico’s San Juan after more than 20 contestants tested positive for Covid-19.

The annual event was due to take place on Thursday, but will now be rescheduled  “within the next 90 days.

Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones the global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public,” the pageant organizers said in a Facebook statement.

Ivy League campus shuts down over suspected Omicron cases READ MORE: Ivy League campus shuts down over suspected Omicron cases

In total, 23 out of 97 contestants — as well as 15 members of staff — tested positive for Covid-19, Puerto Rico Health Department epidemiologist Melissa Marzán told the media.

All contestants and staff who have caught the virus are self-isolating and will return to their home countries once “they are cleared by health officials and advisors,” the Miss World’s statement said.

With last year’s competition entirely canceled due to the pandemic, the 2019 winner, Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica, still retains the beauty queen title.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies