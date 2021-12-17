Watchdog warns of major risk from ‘anti-5g’ jewelry

Pendants and necklaces worn to supposedly protect people from 5G frequency emitters pose a real risk to their health and can even damage their DNA, the Netherlands’ nuclear safety agency said.

‘Quantum pendants’ and ‘energy armor’ bracelet wearers should beware, according to a study commissioned by the Dutch Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection (ANVS). The researchers found that the jewelry might pose a greater danger to human health than any 5G frequency emissions they supposedly protect their owners from.

“Wearing these products continuously for an extended period may prove harmful to your health in the long term,” the ANVS said in a Thursday statement, citing data from the Netherlands’ National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

The allegedly protective necklaces and bracelets are “continuously” emitting ionizing radiation themselves, the statement said. It added that such items contain “radioactive materials” and are “prohibited by law.” Although the levels of radiation emitted by them appear to be quite low, prolonged exposure to it could still cause some serious health problems since “ionizing radiation can damage tissue and DNA and can cause for example a red skin,” the radiation watchdog warned.

The watchdog warned people to stop wearing the products and to “store them away safely,” for example in their packaging or in a sealed bag in the closet. The owners should then wait for further instructions on how to safely dispose of them through the relevant authorities or companies “with the expertise.”

The agency also compiled a list including a total of 10 unsafe products for sale in the Netherlands. All Dutch sellers of these items were informed they must stop selling them “immediately” or face “consequences.” The agency also said they would share this information with relevant authorities to deal with foreign traders as well.

The ongoing development of 5G networks providing fast internet has sparked concerns among those who question the research done on the impact of new radio frequencies and suggest it can cause health problems including immunodeficiency.

The World Health Organization previously said that 5G is just as safe as older 3G and 4G formats.