European princess defies Covid-19 rules with birthday bash

A heir to the Dutch throne has reportedly hosted a crowded party on her family’s palace grounds at the time the Dutch are urged to receive no more than 4 people a day. The report saw the royals going into a damage control mode.

Dutch Princess Amalia has come under fire for inviting at least two dozen guests to her 18th birthday party as the authorities urged the public to follow strict Covid-19 protocols that include keeping social distance of at least 1.5 meters and receiving no more than 4 visitors a day at your home.

The birthday bash was reportedly organized “last-minute” and saw the princess and her guests enjoying the festivities in the palace garden where two tents had been set up. The Telegraaf reported, citing sources, that about “a hundred” guests ended up coming to the party. The palace, however, told the Dutch government that only 21 invitations were sent out and that not everyone showed up.

Although the party apparently took place outside, the report has prompted accusations of double standards.

Defending the party, the palace insisted that all those present were vaccinated, had tested negative for Covid-19, and were supposed to keep a prescribed physical distance during the event.

“The assumption was that they would keep an acceptable distance,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told lawmakers in a letter on the birthday extravaganza on Wednesday.

Rutte noted that Princess Amalia’s father, Dutch King Willem-Alexander, regretted the decision to host the party in the first place. The king reportedly told Rutte that “it was not such a good idea” to go ahead with the full-fledged celebration.

It’s not the first time the Dutch royal family stirs controversy for contradicting the government’s coronavirus messaging. Last October, King Willem-Alexander was forced to apologize for “betraying people’s trust” after the royals went on a holiday to Greece as regular citizens were urged to stay put at home.

"Even though the trip was in line with the regulations, it was very unwise not to take into account the impact of the new restrictions on our society,” he said at the time.