South Africa’s ex-president to return behind bars

15 Dec, 2021 11:09
Former South African President Jacob Zuma (FILE PHOTO) © Jerome Delay/Pool via REUTERS
South Africa’s High Court has ruled that granting medical parole to Jacob Zuma was unlawful. The 79-year-old former president, who had been convicted of contempt of court, must now return to prison.

A court judgement decreed on Wednesday that former President Jacob Zuma must return to jail, dismissing a September verdict which granted him medical parole. The 79-year-old is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. 

“It is hereby directed that the third respondent be returned to the custody of the department of correctional services to serve out the remainder of his sentence of imprisonment,” the verdict read, according to local media. 

Zuma handed himself over on July 7 to begin his prison sentence. He had been found guilty of contempt of court, having failed to turn up to hearings on alleged corruption during his nine-year tenure as president.

The former president’s detention triggered some of the worst violence seen in South Africa for decades. More than 300 died and more than 3,000 were arrested in widespread rioting and looting, which also stemmed from dire economic conditions and widespread unemployment.

Zuma was taken to hospital in August for medical observation before being granted medical parole in September. South Africa's top court dismissed a bid by him to overturn his sentence that same month.

