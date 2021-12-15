 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
300+ trapped on roof as skyscraper catches fire

15 Dec, 2021 06:34
© @hkcnews_com/Twitter
A blaze broke out inside the 38-floor World Trade Centre building in Hong Kong. More than 300 people were trapped on the rooftop as police and firefighters launched a rescue operation, local media said.

The South China Morning Post reported that more than 300 people, including shoppers and restaurant-goers, were trapped on the rooftop. Around 100 people were evacuated to a fifth floor open-air section of the building, a police spokesperson said.

A number of people have been transported from the scene. Local media quoted police as saying that at least one patient was hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the fire broke out in scaffolding covering the building, after which the smoke spread into the shopping center and some of its staircases, police said, as cited by the South China Morning Post.

