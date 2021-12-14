 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

China calls for ‘reckoning’ over US atrocity in Afghanistan

14 Dec, 2021 20:20
Get short URL
China calls for ‘reckoning’ over US atrocity in Afghanistan
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / MARCUS YAM
The US drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Kabul, including seven children, is an atrocity, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said, calling for the international community to hold the United States accountable for war crimes.

“While the US talked about ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights’ at the ‘Summit for Democracy’, the innocent Afghan people who were gunned down by the US military were brushed aside and their families had no place to complain about their grievances,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang added that it was even more outrageous that the US had refused to punish the perpetrators. He was responding to a question about the Pentagon’s decision not to discipline anyone involved in the August 29 drone strike on Kabul, which had been launched amid the US’ evacuation from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover.

“We condemn the brutal military intervention by the US in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria in the name of ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights’. We call on the international community to look into the US military’s war crimes of killing innocent civilians around the world and hold it accountable,” Wang said.

Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied. The era in which the US acted arbitrarily in the world under the pretext of so-called “democracy” and “human rights” is over.

Drone strike that killed children to go unpunished – Pentagon READ MORE: Drone strike that killed children to go unpunished – Pentagon

The Pentagon spent weeks insisting the strike had been “righteous” and the military had followed the correct procedures to target a “facilitator” for the terrorist group Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), before admitting the killing of charity worker Zemari Ahmadi and a group of children in what it called a “mistake.” 

On Monday, US media reported that none of the people involved in the strike would be punished. The Air Force inspector-general who investigated the attack left the decision to demote, counsel or otherwise penalize the perpetrators up to the commanders of Central Command and Special Operations Command.

The two generals declined to recommend any penalties and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin accepted their judgment, the Pentagon officially confirmed later in the day.

Wang also condemned the ongoing US sanctions against Afghanistan, saying that China had been offering support for the country’s reconstruction to the best of its ability, as a “friendly neighbor and sincere friend.”

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies