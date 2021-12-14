 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7.5-magnitude quake triggers tsunami alert in Indonesia
HomeWorld News

7.5-magnitude quake triggers tsunami alert in Indonesia

14 Dec, 2021 03:38
Get short URL
7.5-magnitude quake triggers tsunami alert in Indonesia
A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Flores Island in Indonesia, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning for parts of the world’s largest island country.

The Indonesian Agency for Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics (BMKG) issued an early tsunami alert for the islands of Flores and Lembata, with communities being advised to "stay away from beaches and river banks” shortly after the quake was reported around 10:20 local time (03:20 GMT) on Tuesday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies