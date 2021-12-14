7.5-magnitude quake triggers tsunami alert in Indonesia

A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Flores Island in Indonesia, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning for parts of the world’s largest island country.

The Indonesian Agency for Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics (BMKG) issued an early tsunami alert for the islands of Flores and Lembata, with communities being advised to "stay away from beaches and river banks” shortly after the quake was reported around 10:20 local time (03:20 GMT) on Tuesday.

