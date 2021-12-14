 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7.5-magnitude quake triggers tsunami alert in Indonesia
HomeWorld News

Drunken sailors may have caused deadly Baltic Sea collision

14 Dec, 2021 03:14
Get short URL
Drunken sailors may have caused deadly Baltic Sea collision
Divers work aboard the Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej which collided with the British cargo ship Scot Carrier on the Baltic Sea, December 13, 2021 © Reuters / Johan Nilsson;  TT News Agency
Two crew members of a British cargo ship that collided with a Danish ship in the Baltic Sea were revealed to have been drunk when the incident, which led to at least one fatality, occurred.

The two ships collided in the Baltic Sea on Monday, resulting in at least one death from the Danish ship's crew and another person missing. The Danish ship – Karin Høj – capsized during the incident, while the British ship – the Scot Carrier – and its crew were reported to have suffered no major injuries.

Though the exact cause of the collision has yet to be determined, two crew members from the Scot Carrier were reportedly found to have exceeded the intoxication limit during tests by Swedish authorities.

Ships collide in Baltic Sea READ MORE: Ships collide in Baltic Sea

Jonatan Tholin, the head of Sweden's investigation into the incident, said on Monday that “additional criminal suspicions have arisen, including gross sea drunkenness.” The Scot Carrier’s owner Scotline Marine Holdings also confirmed in a statement that two crew members had failed an alcohol test.

“In line with standard procedures, it is understood that all crew members of the Scot Carrier were tested for drugs and alcohol with two crew members exceeding the legal limit,” Scotline Marine Holdings revealed, concluding that the company has “a strict drug and alcohol policy in place” and “a zero-tolerance for any breaches that occur.”

Sweden has a strict alcohol intoxication limit of just 0.02% – significantly lower than the UK’s limit of 0.05%.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies