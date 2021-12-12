President delegates power after contracting Covid

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, 69, has delegated his responsibilities to the deputy president after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ramaphosa’s office announced his condition on Sunday, saying the president, who is fully vaccinated, was tested after not feeling after “leaving the State Memorial Service in honor of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today.”

Read more

The president is currently self-isolating in Cape Town and he is delegating responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.

Ramaphosa visited multiple African countries last week, and some in his delegation had tested positive after a trip to Nigeria. The president and those with him were tested at each destination.

The president is described as being in "good spirits." His condition is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force.

It is not known yet whether the president has tested positive for the omicron variant of coronavirus, which has spread to multiple countries, but hit South Africa the hardest, where it was first discovered.

In a Sunday statement, it was announced the country had recorded over 18,000 daily cases of Omicron. Thousands more 'retrospective' positive cases were also included on top of that number for new infections, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. South Africa has recorded over 90,000 coronavirus deaths.