 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Hacked India PM Modi’s Twitter account promotes bitcoin scam

12 Dec, 2021 00:20
Get short URL
Hacked India PM Modi’s Twitter account promotes bitcoin scam
FILE PHOTO ©  Diptendu Dutta / AFP
The personal Twitter handle of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “very briefly compromised,” his office has confirmed, urging the public to “ignore” any unusual recent tweets.

It was unclear how exactly the culprits gained access to the @narendramodi handle or for how long it was compromised, but once the issue was raised with Twitter support, the account was “immediately secured,” the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet of its own.

In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored.

At least one of the now-deleted fraudulent tweets apparently attempted to promote one of the most classical cryptocurrency giveaway scams.

According to multiple screenshots, it claimed that “India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender”, purchased hundreds of coins and was “distributing them to all residents of the country.”

In an emailed statement to Reuters a Twitter spokesperson said an investigation revealed no signs of any other impacted accounts at present.

It’s not the first time that a Twitter account linked to Narendra Modi is being compromised and used to promote a crypto scam. Back in September 2020, the verified Twitter handle of Modi’s personal website, boasting some 2.5 million followers, was hit by a security breach, sending out a string of posts asking for “generous” donations to support a bogus coronavirus relief fund.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies