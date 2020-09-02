Hackers hijack Twitter account of India PM Modi’s website, ask for donations in Covid-19 crypto scam

A Twitter account linked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have been hacked, with scammers urging followers to “donate” cryptocurrency to support a coronavirus relief fund in the PM’s name.

The verified Twitter handle, made for Modi’s personal website and boasting some 2.5 million followers, was hit by a security breach on Wednesday, sending out a string of posts penned in shaky English asking for ‘generous’ donations to the “PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19” along with a Bitcoin address.

Twitter handle of PM's website @narendramodi_in hacked asking donations as PM fund for covid relief.John Wick bhai ko bhi election ladna hoga!Waise iss wale PM National Relief ke liye RTI hai kya? 😂😂😂 #JustAsking#NATION_HATES_MODI#NEET#COVID19India#NEETisSocial_Injusticepic.twitter.com/nslshRLtQI — Reyan Najmi (@iamreyan) September 2, 2020

The hackers eventually made themselves known, however, sending out one final tweet admitting “Yes this account is hacked by John Wick” – apparently a reference to the action film franchise starring Keanu Reeves. The tweets have all since been deleted.

