 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Hackers hijack Twitter account of India PM Modi’s website, ask for donations in Covid-19 crypto scam

2 Sep, 2020 23:34
Get short URL
Hackers hijack Twitter account of India PM Modi’s website, ask for donations in Covid-19 crypto scam
FILE PHOTO ©  Reuters / Ueslei Marcelino
A Twitter account linked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have been hacked, with scammers urging followers to “donate” cryptocurrency to support a coronavirus relief fund in the PM’s name.

The verified Twitter handle, made for Modi’s personal website and boasting some 2.5 million followers, was hit by a security breach on Wednesday, sending out a string of posts penned in shaky English asking for ‘generous’ donations to the “PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19” along with a Bitcoin address.

The hackers eventually made themselves known, however, sending out one final tweet admitting “Yes this account is hacked by John Wick” – apparently a reference to the action film franchise starring Keanu Reeves. The tweets have all since been deleted.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies