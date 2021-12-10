Epica 2021: RT Creative Lab takes Gold at world’s only prize for creativity judged by journalists

RT Creative Lab has snatched Gold at Epica 2021 for its project, #VictoryPages: Social Media History, dedicated to the defeat of Nazism in World War II. It's the second consecutive year RT Creative Lab has taken the top award.

#VictoryPages: Social Media History took the only Gold in the ‘Social Networks’ category this year. Among the Silver and Bronze winners in the same category are Amazon Prime, Heinz, Havas Paris, Wunderman Thompson, and Burger King.

In 2021, the Epica Awards received 3,184 entries from 64 countries. Only 15% were included in the shortlist and 69 got the Gold award. It’s a dramatic increase on the difficult year before (1,980 entries) and close to the 2019 level. The highest number of entries came from the United States (206) followed by Germany (200). In terms of networks, McCann Worldgroup, BBDO, and Wunderman Thompson were particularly well represented.

Launched in 1987, Epica is a unique prize judged by over 200 media representatives, senior editors and leading journalists, from the most prestigious trade press titles in over 50 countries, including Adweek, Campaign Magazine, Adobo Magazine, Forbes, Business Insider, etc.

In 2017, RT’s #1917LIVE took two Epica Bronze awards for ‘Social Networks’ and ‘Media’. In 2019, RT’s AR album of the #Romanovs100 multimedia project won Silver in the Virtual/Augmented Reality category at the Epica Awards. In 2020, #VictoryPages took Gold, Silver & Bronze at Epica.

#VictoryPages is a large multi-platform digital project dedicated to 75 years since the victory over Nazism. It tells the story of WWII through new media and digital art across five platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK, and YouTube. Different series of the #VictoryPages have garnered scores of honors, including Webby Awards, Clio Awards, Shorty Social Good Awards, and Red Dot Awards, among others.

RT Creative Lab is an Emmy-nominated digital in-house team within the RT international news network.

Want to stay up to date on our new projects? Check out RT Creative Lab’s website. Follow RT Creative Lab on social media – Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo.