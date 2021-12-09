Protesters march against vaccine mandate in Munich (VIDEOS)

A protest was held on Wednesday against a pending vaccine mandate and other pandemic-related restrictions in Munich, Germany’s third-largest city. The country’s new government hopes to have compulsory vaccination early next year.

Around 1,000 people gathered at Wittelsbach Square on Wednesday evening, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported, citing police.

Opponents of compulsory vaccination and strict pandemic restrictions carried a banner that said “Munich stands up for rights and freedoms.” Some held Bavarian flags and shouted “freedom” as they marched.

There were no major incidents, police said. Up to 600 people attended a similar protest in Munich last week, where police made several arrests after some attendees refused to wear masks. Demonstrations have been held in other cities in recent days.

‼️München 08.12.2021‼️#München steht endlich auf❗Und ich stehe 12 Minuten an einem Punkt und halte drauf! 💯❤🧡🧡❤️❤️💙💙💚💚 pic.twitter.com/pAV98yufcf — SoHeila (@heila_so) December 8, 2021

Federal and regional leaders agreed to impose tougher restrictions on the unvaccinated earlier this month. Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has said that compulsory vaccination should be in effect by early February or March, if the measure is approved by the parliament.

Scholz told the national broadcaster ARD on Wednesday that he will remain undeterred despite opposition. “Just because a vocal minority takes a very radical stand, we must not assume that the whole society is split. I think that’s a wrong way of looking at it,” the chancellor said.