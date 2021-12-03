 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Gaddafi’s son back in Libyan presidential race

3 Dec, 2021 11:17
Get short URL
Gaddafi’s son back in Libyan presidential race
© Twitter / @SaifFuture
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of Libya’s former leader, has been reinstated as a presidential candidate by a court in Sebha.

Gaddafi’s lawyer Khaled al-Zaydi confirmed on Thursday that his client’s appeal had been accepted and called the court’s decision “a victory for justice and the people's will.”

A photo of the smiling candidate was posted on Gaddafi’s campaign page on Twitter, along with words of gratitude to God.

Libyan warlord Haftar to challenge Gaddafi’s son in presidential race READ MORE: Libyan warlord Haftar to challenge Gaddafi’s son in presidential race

This was followed by a video showing Gaddafi’s supporters. “Liberals celebrate the return of Dr. Saif Al-Islam to the elections,” reads the accompanying text.

Gaddafi was disqualified by the country’s election commission because of his 2015 conviction in absentia for war crimes. Sentenced to death by a Tripoli court, he maintains his innocence. He also has a pending arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The lodging of his appeal was met with obstacles, including an attack on the court by gunmen, later described by the government in Tripoli as “a group of outlaws.” 

The election in Libya is set to take place on December 24, with the full list of candidates due to be released in the coming days.

Gaddafi has pledged to “restore the lost unity” of the country, which was plunged into a civil war after the overthrowing and brutal murder of Muammar Gaddafi by NATO-backed rebels in 2011.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi faces tough competition in his presidential bid, in the form of military commander Khalifa Haftar, the de facto leader of Eastern Libya.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies