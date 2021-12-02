 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s Supreme Court rules on phone spying case

2 Dec, 2021 13:12
© Jaap Arriens / NurPhoto via Getty Images
The Supreme Court of Israel has concluded that mobile phone tracking with a view to curb Omicron’s spread does not pose a threat to people’s privacy rights, and therefore rejected a petition filed by human rights organizations.

The judgment on whether to cancel the government’s decision and to prevent the domestic security service Shin Bet from spying again on cell phones was issued on Monday. The current permission expires on Thursday but is set to be extended to allow the intelligence service to trace those infected with a Covid variant and their close contacts.

It has not been proven that the Shin Bet authorization poses a disproportionate infringement on the right to privacy which would justify its striking down,” reads the Supreme Court statement on the petition, as quoted by local media.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has announced reauthorization of phone tracking as part of a package of measures poised to curb Omicron’s spread.

This technology was used by Shin Bet throughout the pandemic, with a court in March limiting the scope of surveillance due to concerns over privacy raised by human rights defenders.

