 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Sweden gets first ever transgender minister

30 Nov, 2021 13:41
Get short URL
Sweden gets first ever transgender minister
© Facebook / Lina Axelsson Kihlblom
Sweden has appointed its first transgender member of government, with Lina Axelsson Kihlblom becoming the minister of higher education and research.

Kihlblom, 51, was appointed on Tuesday by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, Sweden’s first female leader.

She described her path to gender reassignment in a 2018 interview for the magazine Icakuriren.

I was probably not more than three years old when it became clear to me that I ended up wrong. There are pictures of me as a child standing naked in my mother’s high heels and a pink bra,” Kihlblom said. She revealed that she had undergone gender reassignment surgery in a 2004 book titled ‘Will You Like Me Now?’

LGBT staff quitting BBC over ‘hostile’ environment – reports READ MORE: LGBT staff quitting BBC over ‘hostile’ environment – reports

She completed her gender transition when she was 25, after five years of medical treatment, saying only then could she finally be herself – and that she pretended life before 25 did not exist.

As education minister, Kihlblom, who previously served as a primary school principal in Haninge, and head of administration in Nynäshamn municipality, said she plans to overhaul the system of higher education to make it more student oriented. She is also a trained lawyer.

Kihlblom’s tenure could be a short one, with new general elections expected in September 2022.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies