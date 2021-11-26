 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
First case of ‘worst-ever’ Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

26 Nov, 2021 13:30
FILE PHOTO. SENEFFE, BELGIUM. © AFP / ERIC LALMAND
The first case of the Covid-19 ‘Nu’ variant has been detected in Belgium, local media has reported, as the country’s leading doctor confirmed health authorities have been analyzing two “suspicious” samples.

We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples,” Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely with Belgium’s public health body Sciensano, said on Twitter.

The virologist elaborated on his remark to Reuters, explaining the samples were described as “suspicious” since they were not the Delta variant, which has been dominant in Belgium.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

