First case of ‘worst-ever’ Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ‘Nu’ variant has been detected in Belgium, local media has reported, as the country’s leading doctor confirmed health authorities have been analyzing two “suspicious” samples.

“We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples,” Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely with Belgium’s public health body Sciensano, said on Twitter.

The virologist elaborated on his remark to Reuters, explaining the samples were described as “suspicious” since they were not the Delta variant, which has been dominant in Belgium.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW