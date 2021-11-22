 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Covid protests ‘pure violence’ by ‘idiots' – Dutch PM

22 Nov, 2021 11:08
FILE PHOTO: Police are seen charging protesters during a protest on the Malieveld against the coronavirus policies and the government on March 14, 2021 in The Hague, Netherlands. © Niels Wenstedt / BSR Agency / Getty Images
Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte has blasted the anti-Covid protesters fighting with police as “idiots” who are using violence under the guise of dissatisfaction.

“As a prime minister, as a liberal I will always defend demonstrations in this country as part of our democracy, of our rule of law. But what I will never accept is idiots who under the guise of ‘we are dissatisfied’ use pure violence against people who are working every day to keep this country safe,” Rutte said.

He added that the scenes seen over the past few days were “nothing but pure violence”.

Netherlands have reintroduced partial lockdown last week to fight the surge in COVID cases. That prompted another wave of demonstrations in major cities including the Hague and Rotterdam with dozens arrested and several police officers injured.

The three weeks partial lockdown means that restaurants and shops have to close earlier, and there are no spectators allowed at sports events. The government also angered many by announcing on Friday that there would be no New Year Fireworks for the second year in a row.

Rutte earlier prompted further discontentment by announcing plans to introduce a law that would allow businesses to restrict the country’s coronavirus pass system to only fully vaccinated people and those one who have recovered from Covid-19.

