 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Marx & Lenin gather for wedding in India

17 Nov, 2021 12:28
Get short URL
Marx & Lenin gather for wedding in India
Friedrich Engels (2L), bride Bismitha along with Communist party members Marx (L), Lenin (2R) and Ho Chi Minh (R) posing for pictures during their wedding ceremony held at Athirappilly, in Thrissur District of Kerala state. © AFP / Viju VAZHAKALLA
Marx, Lenin, and Ho Chi Minh – the revolutionaries’ namesakes – have gathered for a wedding in India's state of Kerala. Friedrich Engels was the one walking down the aisle.

Stalin fulfills political destiny, comes to power in Indian state assembly elections READ MORE: Stalin fulfills political destiny, comes to power in Indian state assembly elections

And this has nothing to do with time travel. In India's southwestern state of Kerala parents have often named their children after prominent figures in the hammer and sickle movement. The local communist party has been at the helm there for much of the past 60 years, and is still quite popular with voters.

In the town of Athirappilly on Sunday the groom, Friedrich Engels, a namesake of the 19th century German philosopher who helped conceive Marxism, tied the knot with the bride, Bismitha. In attendance were also Engels's brother Lenin, named after the man behind the 1917 Russian Revolution, as well as the groom's friends, Marx and Ho Chi Minh, who bear the names of Marxism's founding father and the Vietnamese revolutionary leader respectively.

All four men are members of India's Communist Party. Incidentally, Marx is currently working and residing in ultra-capitalist Dubai, but flew back to see his friend exchange wedding vows with his betrothed, as reported by local media. 

Another wedding ceremony that took place in June in the state of Tamil Nadu, saw Socialism getting married in front of his brothers, Communism and Leninism, as well as nephew, Marxism.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies