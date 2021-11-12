 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Two Russian paratroopers die in training accident in Belarus
Dutch PM announces strict new Covid measures

12 Nov, 2021 19:29
Dutch PM announces strict new Covid measures
Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, Greece ©  REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced a raft of new Covid-19 restrictions, including limiting home visits and banning spectators at sporting events, for the next three weeks to help curb the spread of the virus.

Beginning immediately, only four visitors over the age of 13 will be allowed inside a home at one time, while bars and restaurants and non-essential stores will begin closing earlier. Social-distancing orders are being reimposed as of Saturday. 

Spectators at public happenings such as sporting events will also be banned for the coming weeks, though theaters and cinemas will remain open.

Rutte acknowledged in his announcement on Friday evening that it was a “very unpleasant message” with “far-reaching decisions.”

In anticipation of the reintroduction of restrictions, the Dutch soccer federation earlier criticized any such move as being down to “policy poverty” by the government, according to the Associated Press. Small-business owners have also been pushing back against the measures. 

Rutte’s announcement follows a pandemic advisory panel this week recommending the reimposing of nationwide restrictions in response to the increase in coronavirus cases in the Netherlands. More than 80% of citizens over the age of 18 have received two vaccination doses, according to government data, as cases continue to rise. The majority of those who ended up in intensive-care units in October were either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. 

On Thursday, 16,364 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in a 24-hour period by Dutch authorities, marking a new record for the country. 

