 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Turkey invites Poland to come and see it’s not sending migrants to border with Belarus

11 Nov, 2021 10:15
Get short URL
Turkey invites Poland to come and see it’s not sending migrants to border with Belarus
Polish troops and migrants at a barbed wire fence in the Grodno region of Belarus. November 10, 2021. © Reuters / Ramil Nasibulin / BelTA / Handout
Turkey has invited Poland to send “technical teams” to conduct inspections at Istanbul Airport, after Warsaw accused Ankara of fueling the migrant crisis at its border with Belarus.

In a phone call on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau and rejected the “baseless allegations” against Turkey and Turkish Airlines, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

To ensure “public opinion [is] informed correctly,” Cavusoglu then “extended an offer to bring technical teams from Poland,” the statement added.

Following the phone conversation, Poland’s Foreign Ministry tweeted that the two NATO allies had discussed how to “coordinate efforts to stop weaponization” of the migrant issue and decided to “work together to counter the use of illegal migrants by [Belarus President Alexander] Lukashenko’s regime as a hybrid attack against the neighbors.”

During an emergency parliamentary session on Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had accused Turkey of facilitating an open crossing between Istanbul and Minsk, and helping funnel thousands of refugees to the Poland-Belarus border.

“We see that [Turkey’s actions] are fully synchronized with Belarus and Russia. It bothers us. We don’t like it,” said Morawiecki, who dismissed the bilateral ties between Warsaw and Ankara as one-sided.

“A month or two ago, Turkey seemed to want to work closely with us. [It wanted] our help in extinguishing [wildfires], our help in promoting the Turkish tourism industry,” he said. “Unfortunately, [this has] turned out to be a one-way favor. We don’t like it and we point this out to our Turkish friends.”

Read more
The clash on the EU’s border with Belarus isn’t a ‘migrant crisis’ The clash on the EU’s border with Belarus isn’t a ‘migrant crisis’

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines on Tuesday rebuffed “baseless” allegations that it was establishing “a ground for illegal immigration traffic.” EU officials have blamed the national carrier for ignoring the transit of migrants and refugees.

The migrant crisis escalated after thousands of would-be asylum seekers, mainly from the Middle East and North Africa, arrived at the Belarus-Poland border on Monday. They are currently camped in a barbed-wire-fenced no man’s land between the two countries.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies