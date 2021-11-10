 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Hitler’s favorite mayor is staying, Austria decides

10 Nov, 2021 10:49
Get short URL
Hitler’s favorite mayor is staying, Austria decides
© Getty Images / Imagno
Vienna has rejected calls to remove a statue of former city Mayor Karl Lueger, whose populist politics were said to have inspired Adolf Hitler, with the incumbent mayor favoring the process of artistic contextualization.

On Sunday, the Vienna government said that a two-year program would be launched to re-contextualize a towering statue of former Mayor Karl Lueger. How the statue will look after the contextualization remains to be seen, as a consultation and tender is yet to be launched.  

The decision to retain the statue of Lueger, who controlled the Austrian capital from 1897 to 1910, followed discussions with various city stakeholders about how to deal with the mayor’s controversial legacy.

Read more
1,200kg of ammo: Austria busts suspected Nazi stash (VIDEO) 1,200kg of ammo: Austria busts suspected Nazi stash (VIDEO)

Current Mayor Michael Ludwig expects the project won’t be concluded until 2023, noting that a tender will be launched for the statue’s future appearance. He said the winning project will be awarded a prize by a “top-class” jury. No budget has been assigned for the project, and it is unclear whether the tender will be open or solely for invited competitors. 

Labeled the ‘king of Vienna’, Lueger rallied people against Jews, describing them as the “people who murdered God” and “expropriators of the native population.” Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, who spent three years in the Austrian capital while Lueger was in charge, described the mayor as “the most terrific German mayor of all time” in his autobiographical manifesto ‘Mein Kampf’. 

The notoriously conservative central European nation has long struggled to deal with Lueger’s legacy. Despite renaming one of its most prominent streets – formerly called Karl Lueger Ring – in 2012, a church, a square, a bridge, three plaques, and the 13ft statue still remain in his honor. 

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies