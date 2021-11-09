1,200kg of ammo: Austria busts suspected Nazi stash (VIDEO)

Dozens of guns, Nazi memorabilia, and around 1,200 kg of ammunition were discovered by Austria’s domestic security agency and counter-terrorism unit during a house raid on Tuesday.

The arsenal was found at the home of a 53-year-old man from a spa town 26km south of Vienna, who is suspected of having far-right links.

Two illegally-owned machine guns, shotguns, assault and sniper rifles, pistols, pepper spray, tasers, and melee weapons were seized from him, the police said. Many of the firearms were loaded.

The weapons were accompanied by a whopping 1,200 kilograms of various ammunition, as well as a hand grenade, seven pipe bombs, and other pyrotechnic items.

The suspect also owned a vast collection of Nazi memorabilia, including a steel helmet with a swastika, a bust of General Erwin Rommel, medals, coins, magazines, propaganda pamphlets, and other literature.

A provisional gun ban was imposed on the man and his wife while they await charges from the prosecutors.

The investigators are currently looking into their contacts in order track down anyone who assisted them in obtaining so many weapons.

The operation was praised by Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, who said that “consistent action against right-wing extremism isn’t only part of our historical responsibility, but also a clear advocacy of our democratic coexistence in Austria.”

