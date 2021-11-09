 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Poland and Germany can't handle migrant crisis on Belarus border alone – German interior minister

9 Nov, 2021 07:39
Polish law enforcement officers and frontier guards stand next to a barbed wire fence as hundreds of migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border. © Reuters / Leonid Scheglov
Poland and Germany won’t be able to deal with the migrant crisis on the Belarus border on their own, German caretaker Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said, urging all EU members to unite in protecting the block’s frontiers.

“We must help the Polish government secure their external border. This would actually be the task of the European Commission. I’m now appealing to them to take action,” Seehofer told Bild newspaper on Tuesday.

We have to stand together. Poland or Germany can’t deal with this on their own.

Some 3,000 migrants from the Middle East and Africa, who are looking to make it into Poland and request asylum in the EU, are currently besieging the border between Poland and Belarus.

Seehofer has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of using those people “to destabilize the West,” calling on “all EU states” to unite to counter those attempts.

The minister’s words echoed those of European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who on Monday called the events on the Poland-Belarus border a “hybrid attack” orchestrated by Minsk to destabilize Europe and called for sanctions.

