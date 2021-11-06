 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 injured in knife attack in train in Germany, detained attacker is of Arab origin – reports

6 Nov, 2021 10:15
FILE PHOTO. An Intercity Express train in Germany. ©REUTERS / Ralph Orlowski
A knife attack occurred on Saturday morning on a train line connecting Regensburg and Nuremberg. It left three people injured, one of them seriously, according to local media.

The perpetrator was apprehended and identified as a 27-year-old man of Arab origin with a record of mental illness, the tabloid Bild reported.

The attack happened around 9:30am local time, the newspaper said. The Intercity Express (ICE) train was carrying around 300 passengers at the time of the incident. It was moved to a station in the municipality of Seubersdorf, southeast of Nuremberg. Upper Palatinate district police are handling the investigation.

Police confirmed one arrest in the incident, but did not immediately confirm the number of victims or disclose their state.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said the route between Nuremberg and Regensburg was temporarily closed.

