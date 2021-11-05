 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Flash floods lash Bosnia, causing blackouts in Sarajevo (VIDEOS)

5 Nov, 2021 16:58
Get short URL
Flash floods lash Bosnia, causing blackouts in Sarajevo (VIDEOS)
An aerial picture shows a flooded home and cars in Rajlovac near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina November 5, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. © Reuters / Dado Ruvic
Heavy rain which poured down on Bosnia overnight has caused power outages and freak flooding in the capital Sarajevo, forcing some school closures and even evacuations for residents in the worst-hit parts of the city.

Footage shared on Twitter on Friday captured a Sarajevo submerged in brown waters, with roads swamped and vehicles swallowed in the flooding.

One image showed murky water levels reaching almost as high as the 16th-century Sehercehaja Bridge, located in Sarajevo’s old town. Another photo showed an old woman on a raft being taken to safety by firefighters tasked with rescuing elderly residents of retirement homes as well as private houses.

The effects of the flooding were also felt in Konjic, around 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the capital, with dozens of people needing rescue from their inundated homes there.

Some schools canceled their classes for students as a result of the flash floods, and many parts of the capital were left without electricity due to flooding at one of Sarajevo’s main substations. Elektroprijenos, the power company, said it was uncertain when power supplies would stabilize.

The heavy rainfall, which started late on Thursday, is expected to last until Sunday. The continued downpour has sparked fears that the country could experience a repeat of the 2014 flooding that swamped the Balkans and saw tens of thousands needing to be rescued. At least 44 lives were lost across the region, with Bosnia confirming 27 deaths.

Also on rt.com Death toll rises to 44 in worst ever Balkan flooding (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies