Lebanon PM agrees on crisis-exit roadmap amid Saudi spat

The Lebanese presidency has said that, amid a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states over the war in Yemen, Prime Minister Najib Mikati has settled on a plan to lead the country out of its current crisis.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, and without providing further information, it stated that Mikati had agreed with President Michel Aoun on an effective “roadmap”.

According to local media outlet Lebanon 24, the prime minister’s schedule for Thursday also involves a meeting with Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, as the government looks to resolve a messy diplomatic spat with Saudi Arabia and its regional allies.

Lebanon has been scrambling to repair its relations with the Gulf states after the airing of an interview with Information Minister George Kordahi in which he slammed the Saudi-led coalition’s war in Yemen. The interview was recorded in August, before Kordahi was appointed as a minister.

On Tuesday, in a further escalation of the row, Bahrain demanded all its citizens depart Lebanon. The move came after Saudi Arabia gave the Lebanese ambassador two days to leave, re-called its envoy, and imposed a blanket ban on all goods imported from the country. Hours later, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait followed suit. Kordahi has rejected calls for his resignation.

Lebanon is suffering from one of the worst financial and economic meltdowns in its history. Political deadlock has only exacerbated the challenges faced.

