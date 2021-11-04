'Succession' star Brian Cox speaks to RT on his 'evil twin' character's human side & opposition to 'liberal fascism'

Ruthless, foul-mouthed media mogul Logan Roy in the TV hit 'Succession' is in a way a sympathetic character, Scottish theater and movie actor Brian Cox, who's become an international celebrity thanks to the role, told RT.

"All he is trying to do is find a successor for his firm. It may be a horrible firm, but that's all he is trying to do… and his kids are being persistently disappointing," Cox said of Roy, in an interview on the The Alex Salmond Show.

Over the show's season, Roy's kids' behavior becomes increasingly appalling, Cox added, as if they're entitled to inherit his media empire. That part is a satirical commentary on the general trend of people taking the view that they're owed things in life, the actor added.

"Everybody thinks they are entitled now. And you go: 'no, you are not'," he said. "And out of that we've got 'woke' and 'cancel' culture, and it's become really a kind of liberal fascism that's happening at the moment."

Cox recalled several anecdotes from the production of 'Succession' and his wider acting career, like the time half-way through season 1 he was informed that Roy is no longer born in Quebec, Canada. The businessman' hometown was surprisingly changed to that of the actor himself: Dundee, Scotland. "That was the hell of a bloody surprise," Cox said.

He and fellow Scotsman Salmond also discussed politics and how Cox, a longtime Labour voter, became disenchanted with the party and the direction it took under Tony Blair. "The Middle East was very finely balanced" before the 2003 invasion of Iraq. "And we've caused such mayhem. And I was so angry about that and the hubris of Tony." Cox would ultimately also become a vocal campaigner for Scottish independence.

