Gare du Nord station in Paris evacuated over suspicious baggage
Gare du Nord station in Paris evacuated over suspicious baggage (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

27 Oct, 2021 14:28
Gare du Nord station in central Paris, France has been evacuated due to a potential bomb threat and train travel from the hub has been suspended. Police are investigating what is believed to be unattended luggage.

Hundreds of people were forced to stand outside the station on Wednesday after police ordered its evacuation.

Transport Express Regional (TER) tweeted that transport from the station has been interrupted, while the company running the Paris Metro specified that trains were not running in either direction between Paris Gare de Lyon and Paris Nord.

The Paris metro group said that traffic was expected to resume at 5pm local time (3pm GMT) and confirmed the incident was related to an item of unattended luggage.

The station, one of Paris’s largest, also receives the Eurostar train from London and serves Charles de Gaulle Airport.

