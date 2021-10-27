Gare du Nord station in Paris evacuated over suspicious baggage (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Gare du Nord station in central Paris, France has been evacuated due to a potential bomb threat and train travel from the hub has been suspended. Police are investigating what is believed to be unattended luggage.

Hundreds of people were forced to stand outside the station on Wednesday after police ordered its evacuation.

Des milliers de personnes ont été évacuées de la #GareduNord à #Paris après la découverte d'un colis suspect. pic.twitter.com/eUpMJSmRiL — actu Paris (@actufrparis) October 27, 2021

Evacuation of Paris' Gare du Nord station after a reported bomb threatTraffic to and from the area is interrupted, as unverified footage appears to show the station emptying out.Follow our Telegram https://t.co/gtQwYY5p2Npic.twitter.com/ezggrMRyN7 — RT (@RT_com) October 27, 2021

Living in interesting times as always. Gare du Nord has been evacuated due to an unattended baggage. Armed police are everywhere. Walking chaperoned through the empty Eurostar platform was eerie.#garedunordevacuéepic.twitter.com/DovIwOqOg7 — a QR-coded villain (@robinjames_) October 27, 2021

We missed our Eurostar due to SNCF delay.Got our new tickets. Through security.Then:All of gare du nord evacuated.Now on pavement with 1000s of others.Bomb squad here & suited up.I thought our first holiday W/O kids might go smoother.#garedunordevavueepic.twitter.com/s5viUrrBZL — 𝕄𝕣 𝕂𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕪 ℂ 👂🏼#antiracist (@Mr_Kerry_C) October 27, 2021

Transport Express Regional (TER) tweeted that transport from the station has been interrupted, while the company running the Paris Metro specified that trains were not running in either direction between Paris Gare de Lyon and Paris Nord.

The Paris metro group said that traffic was expected to resume at 5pm local time (3pm GMT) and confirmed the incident was related to an item of unattended luggage.

The station, one of Paris’s largest, also receives the Eurostar train from London and serves Charles de Gaulle Airport.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW