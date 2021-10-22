 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Man armed with knife ‘neutralized’ by French police after threatening officers (VIDEO)

22 Oct, 2021 18:30
FILE PHOTO: A French police officer stands in front of a bar to check health pass compliance as checks on the implementation of the health pass is expected to be intensified in Paris, France, August 18, 2021. © REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier
A knife-wielding man who attempted to attack police in a northwestern suburb of Paris has been shot by officers. The attacker allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar”. No other casualties have been reported from the incident.

The attacker held “a knife in [his] hand” and threw a bottle at a group of police officers during a routine traffic check in the Parisian suburb of Colombes, a police source told Le Figaro. The man threatened the officers and shouted "Allahu Akbar", the source added.

Police shot the attacker before he could approach them. The man, whose identity has not been revealed yet, was taken for emergency medical treatment but later succumbed to his injuries, French media reported.

The man was allegedly known to the police, but not to the security service tasked with handling radicals. There was also no file on him in the French database containing information on radical Islamists, a source told AFP.

A second investigation has been initiated to verify if there were sufficient grounds for the police to discharge their weapons. The suspect, reportedly aged 31, was previously known for customs, drug and road traffic offenses.

The police actions were commended by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who said in a tweet that he “salutes the coolness of the Colombes police officers.”

The minister added that France “must remain vigilant … more than ever.”

