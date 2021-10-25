Sudan facing full military coup, information ministry warns, as military arrest prime minister, raid radio and TV stations

The Sudanese information ministry has said the government is facing a coup d’etat, with the prime minister arrested and taken to an unknown location. Radio and TV studios in the capital have also been stormed by troops.

On Monday morning, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was detained by security forces and taken to an unknown location, according to the country’s information ministry in a Facebook post.

The update came just hours after Dubai-based Al-Hadath TV reported that troops had besieged the home of the prime minister and placed him under house arrest. According to the information ministry, the prime minister had refused to endorse the coup.

“After he refused to be a part of the coup, a force from the army detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and took him to an unidentified location,” the ministry said, adding that Hamdok had communicated during his house arrest, asking for people to hold the peace and occupy streets to protect the democratic transition.

In a subsequent Facebook post, the ministry said that troops had stormed the radio and TV headquarters in the Omdurman, the twin city of the capital Khartoum. A number of employees had been detained, they added.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!