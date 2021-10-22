China won’t compromise on core interests, says Beijing after Biden claims US is committed to Taiwan’s defense

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has hit back at the US and demanded Washington adhere to the one-China principle, after US President Joe Biden said America was ready, and more than strong enough, to defend Taiwan.

Read more

Speaking at a regular press conference on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin insisted that Beijing would not compromise on its core interests.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the Taiwan issue is purely China's internal affair, and no external interference is allowed,” the spokesman told gathered press, insisting that no one should underestimate the Chinese people’s determination to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He called on the US to strictly abide by the one-China principle and diplomatic agreements made between Washington and Beijing. The spokesman said that Washington should be careful as to not send the wrong signal with regards to Taiwanese independence, threatening a worsening of Sino-US relations.

The spokesman’s comments came after US President Joe Biden attended a CNN town hall event on Thursday night. A student asked the US leader whether the US could keep up with the Chinese militarily and would he vow to protect Taiwan.

“Yes and yes,” the president answered, adding “We are militarily – China, Russia and the rest of the world knows, we have the most powerful military in the history of the world. Don’t worry about whether they’re going to be more powerful.”

On Thursday, Wang condemned the EU Parliament after European lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in favor of increasing ties with Taiwan and starting work immediately on an investment deal with the island.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!