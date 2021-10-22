 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Beijing rolls out Covid-19 booster jabs to its residents as Winter Olympics loom, after China passes 1bn vaccinated milestone

22 Oct, 2021 09:43
Get short URL
Beijing rolls out Covid-19 booster jabs to its residents as Winter Olympics loom, after China passes 1bn vaccinated milestone
A medical worker walks past a sign during a government-organised session for foreigners to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a vaccination site in Beijing, China March 23, 2021. © Reuters /Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The Chinese capital has begun rolling out Covid-19 booster jabs to its residents in a bid to boost immunity levels as Beijing and its surrounding areas prepare to host the Winter Olympic games in four months.

Beijing’s residents aged 18 and over who have received two jabs and are considered high-risk, including those participating in, organizing or working at the games, are eligible to come forward for a top-up dose, state media reported on Friday. 

The move to boost vaccine protection comes in advance of the metropolis hosting the Winter Olympic Games in February. Indoor sliding, skiing and jumping events will take place in the suburb of Yanqing, as well as the nearby city Zhangjiakou. Chinese residents, however, are the only permitted spectators.

Also on rt.com China registers most daily Covid cases since September, prompting soft lockdowns to contain virus spread

Beijing became the latest Chinese city to report a new coronavirus case on Tuesday, with authorities logging a single infection there. 

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the rollout of booster shots in September and they have since been offered across the mainland, including in the Guangdong, Hainan and Fujian provinces.

Also on rt.com China fully vaccinates 1 BILLION of its population against Covid

Wang Huaqing, chief expert of the National Immunization Program at the CDC said that “Research results have shown that the booster shots have not had serious side effects but demonstrated a rapid increase in the average levels of neutralizing antibodies” while speaking at a recent press conference. 

China surpassed the milestone of fully vaccinating one billion of its countrymen against the coronavirus in mid-September, with its homegrown jabs leading the country’s mammoth inoculation campaign. According to a senior health official, the country’s “population coverage rate is among the highest,” worldwide. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies