 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Ontario premier won’t apologize after telling immigrants to ‘go somewhere else’ if they want to ‘sit around & do nothing’

19 Oct, 2021 17:48
Get short URL
Ontario premier won’t apologize after telling immigrants to ‘go somewhere else’ if they want to ‘sit around & do nothing’
FILE PHOTO: Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen after a meeting with Canada's provincial premiers in Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 2, 2019. © REUTERS / Carlos Osorio
Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford has refused to apologize amid backlash over “demeaning” and “racist” comments about immigrants, having told Canada’s newcomers “go somewhere else” if they plan to “collect the dole and sit around.”

The premier made the controversial remarks during a press conference on Monday, where he spoke about the “desperate” labor shortages faced by the province and stressed that his government was supportive of “hard-working people.”

Lamenting that there are not enough skilled trades workers to fill vacancies in infrastructure projects, Ford said he had only “one criteria” for immigrants: They should come and “work your tail off” like “every other new Canadian has.”

If you think you’re coming to collect the dole and sit around – not going to happen, go somewhere else. You want to work? Come here. We have so much work, we can’t keep up with it right now.

Ford had pegged the manpower shortfall at a “couple 100,000 people” and said his government was “pouring $144 billion into infrastructure works” and “aggressively” reaching out to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government regarding the issue.

“We need people. I don’t care where they come from around the world,” he said again later. “If you’re willing to come and work and pay your taxes and give back to the community, we want you.”

The comments sparked instant backlash, with the province’s opposition parties calling for an apology. Andrea Horwath, leader of the opposition in Ontario from the New Democratic Party, accused Ford of choosing to “traffic in demeaning stereotypes about new Ontarians looking to build a better life for their families.” 

During the legislative Question Period on Tuesday, Ford refused to apologize, saying that he is “pro-immigration” and that his point was that more immigration was needed.

The majority of social media users went further than Horwath, accusing Ford of “racism,” with several commenters describing his words as a “dog whistle” to the “far right elements” in his voter base. Some people even called for his resignation while others called for him to be “voted out” in the provincial election scheduled to be held in 2022.  

Some defended the premier as having said “nothing wrong” and suggested the issue was “blown out of proportion.”

One said taxpayer money was not meant to sustain people on welfare if they were not actively “looking for a job or contributing to society.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies