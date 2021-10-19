 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Police remove survivors of 1980s mass canola oil poisoning from Madrid’s El Prado museum, where they threatened suicide

19 Oct, 2021 10:26
Get short URL
Police remove survivors of 1980s mass canola oil poisoning from Madrid’s El Prado museum, where they threatened suicide
General view of El Prado museum, as all of Madrid's state-run museums, including the Prado, the Reina Sofia and the Thyssen-Bornemisza, are closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak that hit the Spanish capital, in Madrid, Spain, March 12, 2020. © REUTERS / Juan Medina
A group who survived a mass canola oil poisoning 40 years ago have been removed by police after occupying Madrid's El Prado museum, having threatened to end their lives if the government ignores calls to help the victims.

Protesters had occupied the Madrid museum, stating that in “six hours” they would “start ingesting the pills” if government officials failed to heed their calls to help victims who were “poisoned for 40 years and condemned to live as in 1981 due to the abandonment of the State.”

It is thought that thousands of Spanish citizens have suffered illness from the consumption of processed rapeseed cooking oil, with thousands more left with debilitating syndromes for the remainder of their lives.

The survivors were removed by police, having gained access to the room by arriving at the museum alongside normal visitors on Tuesday morning. The group selected the location as the site of their protest because they claimed that the culture within it has helped them throughout the years.

Among the requests the group has made to the government is that they receive a tribute of dignity and respect via an act of State, that officials review their disabilities to ensure that they are provided with the proper pensions, and that their medical treatment or therapy is covered.

Also on rt.com Italian court suspends extradition case of Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont

It is not clear if the group will attempt to find another site to continue their protest. The government has not yet responded to their demands.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies