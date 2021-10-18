‘All you had to do is let us know’: Telegram CEO Durov PURGES Snowden impersonator after NSA whistleblower’s Twitter tirade

Upset at Telegram over the “insane garbage” someone impersonating him was posting, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden complained on Twitter, only to be answered by CEO Pavel Durov, who cleared the problem up within minutes.

Telegram “knows” he doesn’t have an account, Snowden tweeted on Sunday, complaining about an impostor account named ‘Official_EdwardSnowden’ sharing “a swastika” to 80,000 followers.

“Great job, guys. Just super,” he said.

So:@Telegram knows the below account is an impersonator, and I don't have an account with them.But they let this guy continue to post insane garbage—as "Official_EdwardSnowden"—and even a swastika, which Telegram has served to over 80,000 views.Great job, guys. Just super. https://t.co/X6jke9Xea4pic.twitter.com/WYbpsVky8E — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 18, 2021

Snowden added that Telegram knew “ages ago” about the “scam-ring running this account,” having refused to respond to media coverage about it.

Don't tell me @telegram didn't know about the scam-ring running this account, either: they were contacted by the media about it ages ago, which even wrote a story about it. What did @Telegram do when asked for comment? They refused to even respond! https://t.co/fBQunr9mJD — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 18, 2021

Durov, who is apparently not in the habit of using Twitter – his most recent post on the platform had been in January – responded to Snowden’s complaints on Monday, noting that the imposter channel “is about a week old and never had a ‘verified’ mark.”

“It's unlikely the team was even aware about this channel. All you had to do was to let [Telegram] know about it. It is now marked as ‘fake’ and removed from search results, just like other similar channels,” he tweeted at Snowden.

Thank you. Appreciate the response. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 18, 2021

“Thank you. Appreciate the response,” Snowden retorted.

Many people responding to the thread criticized the tone of Snowden’s original complaint, but Durov waved it off.

“Ed had the right to be emotional. I know how it feels to see fake accounts with your name scamming people,” he tweeted, adding it was “annoying” that Facebook and Instagram have allowed scams using his own name and image for years, while ignoring complaints.

Ed had the right to be emotional. I know how it feels to see fake accounts with your name scamming people. For 3 years @facebook and @instagram have been ignoring complaints and allowing ad campaigns that promote scam projects using my name and image. It's annoying. — Pavel Durov (@durov) October 18, 2021

Snowden ended up getting political asylum in Russia, where he had stopped over on his flight from the US after exposing the NSA spying scandal in 2013. Earlier this year he was said to be seeking Russian citizenship.

He has worked as a privacy and free speech advocate, criticizing Silicon Valley platforms. While Telegram, founded by Durov in 2013, has taken off in response to US-based Big Tech censorship and privacy concerns, Snowden has not been a fan – choosing instead to promote Signal as his preferred encrypted messaging platform. The whistleblower has continued to back Signal despite repeatedly raised concerns by critics about the app’s ties to US intelligence.

Also on rt.com Signal, the ‘encrypted messenger of the future,’ has shady links to US national security interests

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!