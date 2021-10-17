China says ‘US & Canada colluded to stir up trouble’ by sending warships through Taiwan Strait

The Chinese military has blasted the US and Canada for sending their warships through the Taiwan Strait, claiming such stunts jeopardize regional stability, after Beijing itself staged beach war drills in a nearby province.

American Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS 'Dewey' and Canadian frigate HMCS 'Winnipeg' both sailed through the waterway that separates Taiwan from mainland China last week, triggering a blistering response from the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command.

The United States and Canada colluded to provoke and stir up trouble... seriously jeopardizing peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.

Also on rt.com Chinese army practices beach landing amid mounting tensions with Taiwan (VIDEO)

Chinese forces “always maintain a high level of alert and resolutely counter all threats and provocations,” Beijing’s military stated.

The Pentagon meanwhile insisted that “Dewey's and Winnipeg's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

READ MORE: China pledges ‘legitimate & necessary’ response after Biden’s first arms sale to Taiwan approved by State Department

Beijing considers Taiwan to be a part of its territory under its ‘One China’ policy and does not recognize its autonomy. Amid the escalating war of words, the Chinese military posted a video last week of its troops practicing beach landings, assault drills and building beachheads, conducted in the southern part of Fujian province right across the straits from Taiwan. In response, a military official in Taipei vowed that the island “will meet the enemy full on” in case of conflict.

Also on rt.com Pentagon Special Forces nominee says US should ‘strongly consider’ training Taiwanese guerillas against ‘Chinese invasion’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!