Deadly bow-and-arrow attack in Norway likely linked to mental illness, suspect kept in psychiatric institution – police
“We work with several hypotheses. They are weakened and strengthened during the investigation,” police inspector Per Thomas Omholt said during a press conference on Friday. “We will find out what has happened, and why it has happened.”
The hypothesis that has been strengthened the most in the first days of the investigation is that the background is illness.
The investigators are also probing other motives, including “anger, revenge, impulse, jihad,” the official added. The suspect, a 37-year-old local man identified as Espen Andersen Braathen, has been charged with five counts of murder so far, with additional charges expected to be brought against him shortly.Also on rt.com Muslim convert charged with killing 5 in Norway bow-and-arrow attack has been sent for psychiatric assessment, prosecutor says
He is being kept in a “psychiatric institution” while the investigation is ongoing, Omholt said. Braathen has acknowledged killing the victims, yet refused to plead guilty.
Earlier, the police had said Braathen was a convert to Islam who had shown signs of radicalization, adding that there was a potential terrorist motive behind his actions. No terrorism charges, however, have been brought against him yet and further investigation is needed to establish whether the rampage was a terrorist attack, Omholt said.
The suspect went on a bow-and-arrow rampage in the southern town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, forcing his way into houses and one supermarket, and assaulting people in the streets. Four women and one man aged between 50 and 70 were killed during the rampage, while three others, including an off-duty police officer, were injured.Also on rt.com Norway bow-and-arrow attacker who killed 5 had converted to Islam; police had prior concerns over signs of radicalization
The police refused to provide further details on the rampage or present the public with the exact course of events, seeking to avoid influencing witnesses who are still being questioned.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.