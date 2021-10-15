 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Hundreds blockade Italian ports as mandatory Covid-19 passes come into effect for all workers (VIDEOS)

15 Oct, 2021 11:25
Get short URL
Hundreds blockade Italian ports as mandatory Covid-19 passes come into effect for all workers (VIDEOS)
Port workers gather outside the entrance to protest against the implementation of the COVID-19 health pass, the Green Pass, in the workplace, in Genoa, Italy, October 15, 2021. © Reuters / Massimo Pinca
Hundreds of people have gathered at Italian ports protesting the requirement for all workers to show Covid-19 health passes, which has now come into force. Failure to comply could result in suspension from the workplace and fines.

On Friday, around 300 protesters blockaded an entrance to the port of Genoa in Northwest Italy in opposition to the so-called ‘green passes’, which require both private and public workers to prove that they are either vaccinated, have tested negative for Covid, or have recently recovered from the virus.

If workers cannot produce a green pass within a grace period of five days, they will be suspended without pay and could face a fine of up to €1,500 ($1,730) should they dare to work on regardless.

Footage uploaded to Twitter showed a large gathering of people in high-visibility jackets in protest against the measure and signs saying “No green pass.”

Meanwhile, in Trieste in the northeast, some labor groups threatened to block operations indefinitely in defiance against the mandate, with crowds of hundreds demonstrating at the city’s major port.

Videos on Twitter showed swathes of people congregating and blockading the gateway of Trieste’s port. On the eve of the pass taking effect, a crowd of people gathered in front of a worker who called for them to “strike to the bitter end… until the health passport requirement is eliminated.”

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government approved the mandate – one of the world’s strictest anti-Covid measures – in mid-September. Rome first made the health certificate necessary to visit public venues, such as restaurants and bars. In September it became mandatory for teachers and other public sector workers to come forward and get jabbed.

The ever-tightening pass has spurred several protests in Italy. Last month, Italian police warned of planned armed attacks by anti-vaxxers ahead of a rally in Rome, with reports in local media that they were planning to use weapons and DIY explosives. Eight people were investigated for incitement to crime.

Also on rt.com Italian police warn of armed attacks by anti-vaxxers at protests, eight people under investigation

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies