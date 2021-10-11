Denmark imposes ‘no-go’ nightlife zones on violent offenders in effort to tackle crime in bars and clubs
New legislation gives Danish courts the ability to ban violent offenders from bars, pubs and restaurants, as well as anywhere that serves alcohol, between midnight and 5am.
In recent weeks, a court imposed a nine-month ban on a 24-year-old man who had been sentenced to five months in prison for violent behavior, while Copenhagen police said on Monday that a 31-year-old convicted felon has been issued a nightlife ban for eight months.Also on rt.com Denmark charges 3 women with aiding terrorist activities after evacuating them from Syrian detention camp with their 14 children
Courts can hand down bans for up to two years, with offenders facing a fine of 10,000 Danish crowns ($1,500) if they violate it once – or up to 30 days in prison if they repeatedly enter areas from which they’ve officially been barred.
Speaking to Reuters, Copenhagen police officer Tommy Larsen praised the legal measure, declaring it to be a “tool that affects the few but which helps the many.”
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.